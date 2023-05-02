The Dalton Board of Education will hold the first of two public hearings on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the board's regular monthly meeting in the Hammond Creek Middle School auditorium.
The second hearing will be on Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. as a part of the regular June monthly meeting of the board which will be in City Hall in the council chambers.
The public is invited. Citizens may make comments in person at the meeting on May 8.
