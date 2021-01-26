The Dalton Board of Education will have a work session on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Dalton Middle School Quad, 1250 Cross Plains Trail. The agenda includes an executive session that is typically closed to the public and the media dealing with a tribunal appeal, student information disclosure, real estate, personnel or potential litigation.
Dalton school board to hold work session on Wednesday
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robbin Hulsey, age 60 of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with stealing ambulance from Hamilton Medical Center
- Editorial: So far, U.S. Rep. Greene has been long on theatrics, short on substance
- UPDATED: Johnston statue leaving downtown Dalton, moving to Huff House
- UPDATED: Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden, says he's 'unfit' to be president
- New Murray County Industrial Development Authority leader returns home with fresh ideas
- High school football: 2020 All-Area football teams
- Flying south for football: Christian Heritage's Lester commits to Georgia Southern
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to start at Edwards Park on Wednesday
- City of Dalton to aid those suffering due to pandemic
- Area Arrests for Jan. 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.