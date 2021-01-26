NOI

The Dalton Board of Education will have a work session on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Dalton Middle School Quad, 1250 Cross Plains Trail. The agenda includes an executive session that is typically closed to the public and the media dealing with a tribunal appeal, student information disclosure, real estate, personnel or potential litigation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you