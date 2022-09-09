The Dalton Board of Education meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
Board members are scheduled to consider a tentative 2022 property tax rate and the fiscal year 2023 Career, Technical and Agriculture (CTAE) education plan. The fiscal year began July 1. They will hear the financial reports for June and August and department reports.
There will be a work session at 5 p.m., also in City Hall, to review the agenda as well as to hear a COVID-19 update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.