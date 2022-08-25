The Dalton Board of Education will hold a called meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The school board will hold a public hearing on the school system's 2022 property tax rate, and board members could approve the property tax rate.
On Aug. 9 the board members tentatively voted to adopt a tax rate of 7.95 mills, down from 8.095 mills in 2021. The full rollback rate for the school system would be 7.328 mills. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value.
“The reduction of the millage rate takes off about 2%, so it ends up being about an 8% increase for an existing property owner,” said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools, at that meeting.
A property owner with a home that was valued at $125,000 prior to this year’s reassessment and that increased in value to $138,090 with the reassessment would see about an $88 increase for his or her school portion on his or her tax bill this year with a reduced millage rate of 7.95.
“We’re not locked in at 7.95 (mills) — we can look at lower than 7.95 — the board may or may not be comfortable going lower,” said school board chairman Matt Evans at that meeting.
On Thursday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners canceled a public hearing on the 2022 property tax rate scheduled for that evening, as well as a public hearing scheduled for noon Friday at which they were expected to vote to set the tax rate. They did not announce when those hearings will be held.
The commissioners said Thursday they are seeking more information before setting the county property tax rate.
Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway said Thursday the school board will still hold its planned meeting Tuesday but if new information arises that could affect the decision the school board may not set the tax rate or may set a tentative rate "with what information we have at that time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.