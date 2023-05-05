Dalton residents will have an opportunity to comment on Dalton Public Schools’ proposed fiscal year 2024 budget when the Board of Education holds a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1.
The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Hammond Creek Middle School auditorium, 330 Pleasant Grove Drive. The public hearing will be part of the board’s regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be livestreamed on the school system’s website www.daltonpublicschools.com.
The proposed budget calls for about $100 million in spending, up from $90 million budgeted for the current fiscal year.
In a statement, the school system said, “The 67% increase in employer-state health insurance contributions for certified employees with no advanced notification is a significant impact to the district budget.”
“Plus, the one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds pertaining to the global coronavirus pandemic are generally exhausted going into the fiscal year 2024,” the statement said. “The district used ESSER funds for a variety of positions to support academic achievement, the social and emotional well-being of students, and general operations. Many of those positions are being reduced (over 35) naturally through attrition such as retirements and resignations. There are 24 ESSER positions that the school district is absorbing into the general fund since those are teachers, special education teachers and paraprofessionals, psychologists, social workers, counselors and administrators.”
The board is expected to tentatively vote to approve the budget during the regular meeting. The board members are expected to vote on a final budget at their June meeting.
During the regular meeting, the board members will also hear reports from the administration and department heads and receive a financial report for April.
