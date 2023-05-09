After 35 years living in Dalton, including a career in education and most recently serving as a member of the Dalton Board of Education, Palmer Griffin and his wife Laura will be leaving the area to live closer to family. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Palmer Griffin announced his resignation from the board effective May 31.
In announcing his decision, Griffin called Dalton “a wonderful place to be an educator” and “home for 35 years.” He summed up the reason for the move in one word: “Family.” He has been elected twice to serve on the Dalton Board of Education, first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021.
Griffin served as a classroom teacher, principal and assistant superintendent of operations during his long career in education. As a board member, he has helped set district direction regarding literacy and other student achievement initiatives, supported improvements to the teacher pay scale and helped oversee various facility upgrades, including the construction of Hammond Creek Middle School and the opening of The Dalton Academy.
“I enjoy working alongside all of the members of our governance team as we are focused on the students in Dalton Public Schools," he said. "I have confidence in the leadership of our district … (which) is on a good trajectory in student achievement and student and staff support.”
Board Chair Matt Evans called Griffin a “friend, leader and a true champion for public education and for all students.”
In his comments after Griffin’s announcement, Evans stated that “serving alongside Palmer has been a blessing. His presence, insights and advocacy made this board and this school district better. His primary constituency has been our students from day one and that has never changed. Our community will miss him, but we are better because of him.”
Superintendent Tim Scott said, “Mr. Griffin has been a great board member. With his educational background, he has been able to help our team review all aspects of educating the students of our district. I am thankful to have had an opportunity to work with such a great leader. I am thankful for his service.”
The board will begin the process of replacing Griffin immediately. Once named, the new board member will serve the remainder of Griffin’s term which ends Dec. 30, 2025. A board member must currently live within the city limits of Dalton and have done so for at least 12 months. They must be eligible to vote and agree to abide by the Board Member Code of Ethics and Board Member Conflict of Interest policies.
Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to the Dalton Board of Education should email a letter of interest to BOEmember@dalton.k12.ga.us. The board hopes to name a replacement sometime before the start of school in August.
