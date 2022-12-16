In November, Dalton Public Schools received $340,000 in property tax revenue, down from $2.8 million in November 2021, according to Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry.
Perry updated Board of Education members on the tax situation at a recent meeting.
Perry said the reason for the lower revenue is the delay in getting property tax bills out this year.
Tax bills went out on Nov. 20, about a month later than normal. The deadline to pay property taxes is Jan. 20, 2023, also about a month later than normal.
In September, representatives from the two school systems, the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, asked the Board of Assessors to hold property assessments at their 2021 levels.
Preliminary assessments showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%.
The assessments are set by the Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
The Board of Assessors did set the assessments at 2021 levels, which required the assessor’s office to recalculate the tax digest, which delayed votes by the school boards, the county Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council on their tax rates.
Dalton school board members at their meeting unanimously voted to approve a resolution for the general obligation bond sinking fund to reimburse the general fund $750,000 to cover a bond payment.
"We need to pay $1.06 million in January," said Perry. "Right now, the bank account has about $249,000."
Perry said she did not expect to have to use the full $750,000.
"But we just need to go ahead and borrow from ourselves, and we'll pay ourselves back (when all of the property tax money comes in)," she said. "These are separate accounts."
The board members also recognized the 27 graduates of the school system's first ambassadors training program. The program provides members of the community with information on the operations of the school system so they can serve as ambassadors to the community.
"This is a vision of mine come to life after four years," said Chief of Staff Pat Holloway. "We have an amazing group of 27 people going into our community with information on our system."
The ambassadors include school system employees, local business people, parents and "one grandparent," according to Holloway. There is some overlap with those categories. For instance, some ambassadors are both business people and parents of students in the school system.
