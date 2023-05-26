Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.1% in April, down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.9%.
"With Georgia's economy continuing to soar, the state unemployment rates remain steady,” said Thompson. “When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market. As we approach the summer months we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state."
The labor force decreased in Dalton by 248 and ended the month with 58,959. That number increased by 644 when compared to April 2022.
Dalton finished the month with 56,551 employed residents. That number decreased by 156 over the month and went down by 85 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Dalton ended April with 67,900 jobs. That number went up by 200 from March to April and increased by 700 when compared to this time last year.
In April, initial unemployment claims increased by 68% in Dalton. When you compare April 2023 claims to April 2022, claims were up by about 428%.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
• The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.8% over the month, the rate was 2.5% one year ago.
• The labor force was down 3,569 over the month and up 7,754 over the year to 433,568.
• The number of employed was down 1,418 over the month and up 5,995 over the year, to 421,372.
• Initial claims were up 1,035 (35%) over the month and up 2,653 (195%) over the year, to 4,016.
