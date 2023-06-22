Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% in May, down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.9%.
"... Georgia's economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low, especially compared to the national numbers," said Thompson.
The labor force decreased in Dalton by 433 and ended the month with 58,513. That number decreased by 47 when compared to May of 2022.
Dalton finished the month with 56,292 employed residents. That number decreased by 241 over the month and went up by 32 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Dalton ended May with 68,100 jobs. That number went up by 300 from April to May and increased by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.
In May, initial unemployment claims decreased by 68% in Dalton. When you compare May 2023 claims to May 2022, claims were down by about 22%.
