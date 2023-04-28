Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in March, up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.5%.
Thompson celebrated 100 days in office on April 22. During this time, the commissioner's administration has been laser-focused on modernizing the department’s UI (unemployment insurance) system and operations, which will expedite claims and reduce fraud.
“This past week, our agency reached an important milestone — 100 days in office,” said Thompson. “Although we continue enjoying record-low unemployment numbers and jobs at an all-time high, our team is laser-focused on meeting future demands. It’s not a matter of if claims will increase, but when. The agency’s new efficiency measures and progress toward modernization will ensure we are ready and well-positioned to help Georgians when they need it most.”
The labor force increased in Dalton by 214 and ended the month with 59,036. That number decreased by 102 when compared to March of 2022.
Dalton finished the month with 56,554 employed residents. That number increased by 102 over the month and went down by 543 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Dalton ended March with 67,700 jobs. That number went up by 100 from February to March and increased by 800 when compared to this time last year.
In March, initial unemployment claims decreased by 12% in Dalton. When you compare March 2023 claims to March 2022, claims were up by about 33%.
