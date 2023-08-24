Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in July, up four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.1%.
“With low unemployment and plentiful job opportunities, local communities are thriving and showcasing remarkable resilience in the face of economic uncertainty,” said Thompson. “Despite a small uptick in Dalton’s unemployment rate, the area’s labor market continues to flourish with plentiful job opportunities and a robust workforce capable of meeting today’s industry needs.”
The labor force increased in Dalton by 764 and ended the month with 59,299. That number went up by 711 when compared to July 2022.
Dalton finished the month with 56,832 employed residents. That number increased by 532 over-the-month and rose by 642 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Dalton ended July with 68,200 jobs. That number increased by 100 from June to July and rose by 1,000 when compared to this time last year.
In July, initial unemployment claims increased by 529 (165%) in Dalton. When you compare July 2023 claims to July 2022, claims were down by 456 (-35%).
