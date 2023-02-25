The Dalton Shrine Club is honored to introduce Yaarab Shrine potentate 2023, illustrious sir Robert Hampton and his first lady Vickie.
Robert is the second noble from the Dalton Shrine Club to be elected to the office and will serve as the 100th potentate of Yaarab. The Yaarab Shrine family encompasses 57 Shrine clubs and units from across North Georgia.
Robert is a member of Chatsworth Masonic Lodge #664 and was raised a master mason in 1990. Robert joined the Dalton Shrine Club in 2009, serving as president in 2016. Also, Robert is a member of the Echota Vann Shrine Club, and most recently served as a major in the Yaarab Provost Guard.
The Yaarab Divan is a seven-member board of directors for Yaarab Shrine. Board officers ascend one position on the Divan by election each year, culminating in the election as potentate. In 2018, Robert was elected to his first office as recorder on the Divan of Yaarab Shrine, beginning a seven-year journey of hard work and dedication leading to the office of potentate, chief executive officer of Yaarab Shrine.
Yaarab Shrine clubs and units are dedicated to supporting the work of Shriners Hospitals for Children, with the goal of providing expert medical care for children with no financial burden to the patients or their families. Today, Shriners support 22 facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, treating children up to 18 years of age who have orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and more.
As potentate, Robert will oversee the 81st Annual Shrine Circus as well as the Yaarab Shrine fundraising campaign for Shriners Hospitals.
Robert and Vickie live in Chatsworth, attend Carolyn Baptist Church and enjoy spending time with family and friends.
