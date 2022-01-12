Dalton Stadium field ready, use hoped for soon

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

"We've had some rough weather lately, (but) the field itself is complete" at Dalton Stadium, a new facility on the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy, said Rusty Lount, Dalton Public Schools' director of operations. "We're going to try to get kids playing there ASAP," although the stadium isn't expected to be complete until late February or early March.