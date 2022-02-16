Ansley Nguyen, Dalton's STAR student this year, wants "to succeed as a way of saying 'Thank you' to everyone who has helped me in my life," from her parents, "who helped me through so much high school turmoil," to mentors like Marybeth Meadows.
Meadows, chosen by Nguyen as Nguyen's STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) teacher, is more than merely an educator, she's a true "friend" to Dalton High School's 2021-22 STAR student, Nguyen said. Talking with her is a moment in the day "I could relax," and as this year's student body president, creating "time to breathe" for her classmates has been an emphasis for Nguyen.
Meadows, who taught Nguyen economics and government, "effortlessly grabs the attention of her students, and her warm voice instilled in me a better way to learn," Nguyen said. She's also transformed the school's International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme in a year to a "friendly challenge you want to take on."
Meadows coordinates the IB program, a comprehensive and rigorous two-year curriculum for high school students beginning in their junior year, according to Dalton High. The diploma program requires an integrated study in six subject areas, a 4,000-word thesis of original research, a Theory of Knowledge course and what is called Creativity, Action and Service to the community.
From alumni to current students, "everyone knows (Meadows) is a friendly face who gets to know her students on an individual level and one of the best teachers at Dalton High," said Nguyen, who is leaning toward Georgia Tech but has yet to make a final college choice. "I aspire to be like her when I grow up."
This is "why I went into education, the love of students and lifelong learning," Meadows said Monday at the Dalton Convention Center as the Kiwanis Club of Dalton celebrated this year's local STAR students and teachers. Since teaching her as a freshman, Meadows and Nguyen have continued their relationship, and "anything I can imagine for her future, I'm sure she'll reach even higher."
"She's a bright young lady, a kind soul, energetic, and you can't get a better leader," Meadows said. "She's always concerned with getting the most out of everything in which she's involved."
From the first meeting Caleb Mahoney had with Micah Rowland, when Rowland came to Christian Heritage School as an eighth-grader on a campus visit, "you could tell his love for math and science, and his passion hasn't waned," Mahoney said of Christian Heritage's STAR student, a three-time science award winner at the school. Rowland achieved the school's highest ACT and SAT score, and "it's been a privilege to watch his progress as a mathematician."
Rowland "has truly learned the art of critical thinking," said Mahoney, who was also Christian Heritage's STAR teacher in 2019-20. "He has an insatiable thirst for knowledge."
After being homeschooled through grade eight, Rowland's first two tests in Mahoney's math class — scores of 70 and 80 — were "not a great start, but (Mahoney) helped me through it," Rowland said. "He never let me lose faith in myself."
He's since helped Rowland adjust to online math classes, as well as the transition to college, as he plans to study material science at Georgia Tech, he said. Amy Poag, director of college counseling and student life, has also been crucial in helping Rowland achieve his college goals, as she assisted him with prep for both the ACT and SAT.
Rowland appreciates that Christian Heritage values discussion and cooperation, skills he needed to develop in high school after being homeschooled, he said.
"I learned how to work with others."
Sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, the STAR program has been recognizing outstanding students and teachers for more than six decades.
High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Each STAR student chooses a STAR teacher to share in the recognition.
As the STAR student from Dalton this year, Nguyen will compete for region honors and then, possibly, an opportunity to be named a state PAGE STAR student, according to Horsley. STAR teachers continue on with their STAR students at every level of the program.
