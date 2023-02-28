Crime overall was below the five-year average in Dalton in January, but motor vehicle crashes were up by almost 24%, according to data provided to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 84 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary in January, compared to the five-year average of 86 for the month.
There were 419 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down 11.9% from the five-year average of 475.
There were three violent crimes in January, under the five-year average of seven. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were up slightly to 81, from the five-year average in January of 79.
Year-over-year, there were zero homicides in January, which was unchanged from January 2022; one rape reported, up from none; no robberies, down from three; five burglaries, down from seven; six motor vehicle thefts, up from two; and two aggravated assaults, down from six.
Forgery/counterfeiting fell to five from 11 in January 2022; liquor violations rose to six from five; and public drunkenness fell by half to six from 12.
There were 1,425 motor vehicle crashes in 2022, compared to 1,400 in 2021.
There were 131 motor vehicle crashes in January, compared to a five-year average of 106 for January. That was down from 137 motor vehicle crashes in December 2022 and 132 in November.
Dalton police officers responded to 28 crashes with injuries in January, down from 30 crashes with injuries in December. Those crashes resulted in 43 people injured, which was unchanged from December and up from 34 in November. There were no serious injuries or fatalities.
Failure to yield, 26, followed by following too closely, 21, were the top factors in crashes. There were eight DUI crashes in January, up from two crashes involving DUI in December 2022 and four in November. Six crashes involved speed, down from seven in December and from 13 in November. Tuesdays saw the most crashes, with 29, and Saturdays the fewest, with 10.
Angle crashes were the most common in January, with 52, followed by rear end, with 40, and sideswipe/same direction, with 20. The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 and 6:59 p.m., with 28, followed by 6 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., with 26.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 24, followed by Chattanooga Road, with 17.
Walnut Avenue generally has the most wrecks each month. The area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. Officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those roads.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 285 calls in January, according to data provided to the commission. Of those, 162 were medical calls. Sixteen were for motor vehicle accidents with injuries. Three were for building fires, and one was for a motor vehicle fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.