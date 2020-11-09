While live, in-person theater has been one of the casualties of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dalton State College is confident it can host a production safely — and will do so with "The Foark River Tanning Salon and Bait Shop," which opens Tuesday.
"It's been such a horrible year (because of the pandemic), and the arts are so necessary to people," said Kim Correll, the play's director. "I truly believe the arts are essential to our well-being."
"(The) arts have backslid — it's a wreck — during (the pandemic, and) it's been a financial disaster for a lot of my artist friends," said senior Adrian Thompson, who portrays Juanette Jones in the play. "I think (this production) may be a little bit of light and a chance to put a foot forward into the future."
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday in Goodroe Auditorium, and each production will only have 70 tickets available for a venue that can seat around 300, in order to allow for social distancing. Masks are required for audience members, and those on the stage will be wearing clear, specialized face masks that allow their expressions to still be visible while also remaining protected.
"It'll look almost as if (the cast of 12 is) wearing nothing at all," said Correll, assistant professor of communications and theatre at the college. "We've been rehearsing since August, and it's gone really, really well."
The only drawback to the clear masks is "they slip a lot, so you have to adjust them, and we wear them a lot, so we have to keep them clean," Thompson said. Other than that, though, rehearsing for this play hasn't been significantly different from other productions of which she's been a part.
Since the pandemic started in March, "we were already pretty acclimated" to safety procedures by the time rehearsals began in August, she said. "The biggest thing is just being respectful of the space of others."
"We're all more cautious, because (the pandemic) is a serious issue, and we're all serious about it," said freshman Levi Witt, who plays Tom, the manager of the bait shop. "We've taken the precautions, and we're being careful about closeness."
This is the first theatrical production on campus since the fall of 2019, as the spring show was canceled due to the pandemic.
"The (students) are so excited to be back on campus, together, doing theater," and after rehearsing for so long, they're ready to perform for a live audience instead of only Correll, the director said with a chuckle. "They're getting tired of just hearing me laugh."
Witt, who has been active in community theater and in his high school's (Northwest Whitfield) theater program, values the storytelling element of theater, as well as the collaboration.
"I love working with others, reacting to them, and making people laugh," he said. "It means the world to me we can get up on that stage and (make people laugh)."
Thompson, who has performed in at least one Dalton State show each year she's been on campus, appreciates how productions are community efforts for a community, and "we need to be unified right now."
"It was really scary there" earlier this year, not knowing when or if students would resume campus life, including theater, she said. "I was afraid we'd get rusty, but (Correll) has kept us in shape."
Barbara Tucker, an author, professor and chair of the Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Languages at Dalton State, wrote the play, a comedic parody of reality TV that follows the owners and employees of a southern bait shop, hair salon, and tanning salon as the owners attempt to make the business into a hit reality show. Tucker's 2015 play, “Long Lost Relatives,” was also performed by Dalton State Theatre students.
The college plans to produce "Steel Magnolias" this spring. Correll said she is surprised more colleges aren't doing theater. Correll said the group has "been blessed with support from" the administration" as they said they could put on the performances as long as they followed the safety guidelines.
Students can make reservations by emailing Correll at kcorrell@daltonstate.edu, while others can purchase $8 tickets through eventbrite.com.
"I want to really stress the importance of reserving a ticket in advance if possible," the director said. "I also want people to know we're taking every precaution, and they should feel safe to come."
