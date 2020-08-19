Dalton State brings students back to campus to open new year

While many elements of college can be transitioned to the virtual realm, some aspects of campus life require human connection, and many students, staff and faculty at Dalton State College are glad to be back on campus.
"'Grateful' is the biggest word for how I feel" about returning to campus, said third-year student Jennifer Granados, a business marketing major. Dalton State, which started fall classes on Aug. 10, had to move most of its offerings online in March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and "that was a really big struggle for me, because I lost some motivation," Granados said.
Fortunately, her advisers reminded Granados of her "responsibilities," so she didn't fall behind academically, but she did feel "disconnected a bit" when forced to do online school, she said. Now, though, "it's great to have a place to go, sit, study and meet with friends."
Junior Yaphet Salgado believes being on campus "is a whole lot better than online," he said. "I'm glad to have my teachers right there, where they can explain things and answer my questions."
"Humans crave interaction with humans, and doing that virtually is not the same as being with people," said Margaret Venable, Dalton State's president. "There are nuances and body language you don't pick up (virtually)."
Senior Yazmeen Renova, an early elementary education major, found distance learning problematic in a couple of ways.
For one thing, a principal element of her major is "being with students, and translating that to online is very difficult, (especially considering) I'm a very hands-on person," she said. Secondly, "I'm such a planner, so not having a schedule to keep was very hard on me, because I didn't have to be at a certain place at a certain time."
The University System of Georgia, of which Dalton State is a member, elected to bring students back to campus this fall, albeit with adjustments to account for the pandemic, a decision fully supported by Venable.
"We have programs that really need to meet in person," at least some of the time, such as chemistry, which Venable once taught, she said. "I've always said learning chemistry without being in the lab is like watching a cooking show" without the ability to go into a kitchen.
Health programs also need in-person time, and those classes are "front-loading clinical hours they need," said Misty Watson, Dalton State's communications manager. "That way, they're covered if we do have to go virtual later."
A "college education is about more than just a transcript of courses and grades," Venable said. "A true college education is also about building skills, from leadership to time management, and a lot of that happens outside the classroom."
"There's more to life outside the classroom," Granados said. "We have a lot of student leaders here who want to be in action."
"It feels good to socialize with everyone, new faces and old friends, as much as we can," said Salgado, who is studying communications. "I'm in a lot of clubs, and it's good to talk to" others about those endeavors, such as the film and video club.
Renova is working on campus as part of the Hispanic Outreach program, and she's doing her internship at City Park School during this semester, she said. "I'm pretty excited."
