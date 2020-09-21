A native of Chatsworth who graduated from North Murray High School, Mariela Vazquez is a "family-oriented person'' who wanted to attend college close to home.
Dalton State College has proven to be a good fit, she said. The fact the college is so open to Hispanic individuals has provided room for her to flourish, as "I stepped into a leadership role (virtually) as soon as I walked on campus, and I never stopped."
Vazquez is Dalton State College's Student Government Association president.
Dalton State College, the only Hispanic-Serving Institution so designated in the state, was recognized for that status on Tuesday by Mayor David Pennington in a brief ceremony inside City Hall.
"I'm proud that Dalton State is a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and I feel I'm not alone," said Vazquez, a senior majoring in early childhood education. "I see students, faculty and staff who look like me, and that shows the diversity of our campus.''
Hispanic-Serving Institution status is granted by the federal government. Such institutions must have at least 25% of the student body self-identify as Hispanic or Latino, a status Dalton State reached in 2018, as 31% of the college's current students identify as Hispanic or Latinx.
The mayor's proclamation states, in part, that Dalton State boasts the largest Latino student population percentage within the University System of Georgia, and that the city of Dalton celebrates Dalton State during Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week for its contributions as an institution of higher learning in Northwest Georgia.
Celebrations like Tuesday's are "important reminders, and they demonstrate we are serving our community, which is our mission," said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State College. "So many of our students wonder if college is right for them, but (we want them to know) this is for you," especially during Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week and Hispanic Heritage Month.
The fact that Dalton State is a Hispanic-Serving Institution provides opportunities for growth for the college and its students, said Vazquez. "We serve all students, and it's important for the community to know that."
During Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, which started Monday, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities asks Hispanic-Serving Institutions like Dalton State to note the value of the nation's 539 Hispanic-Serving Institutions in educating and empowering Hispanics, according to Dalton State.
Through Dalton State, Vazquez landed her current role with City of Refuge's after-school program, and during her three-plus years on campus, "I've grown as a leader, a person and an academic," she said. "Getting involved is the most important (element) to having a great college experience, and I feel like I belong at Dalton State, like I have a home there."
The paucity of opportunities for her parents in Mexico remain seared in her mind, and Vazquez wants other Hispanic youth to take advantage of their opportunities here the same way she has.
Dalton State "is a welcoming place, and it opens doors for you," she said. "Being the only Hispanic-Serving Institution in Georgia is a big deal."
Now a Dalton resident, Vazquez wants to serve local children, particularly those who share similar backgrounds to her own.
"We have a big Hispanic population, and I want them to see me and say 'Yes, I can go to college, I can be a teacher, I can be whatever I want to be,'" she said. "You need to have passion, but you can do anything you want to do, and I hope to inspire them."
In October 2019, Dalton State was awarded a $2.1 million federal Title V grant to expand academic support services to all students, a grant the college was eligible for due to its status as a Hispanic-Serving institution, according to the college. Dalton State retains Hispanic/Latinx students at a rate 10% higher than the population as a whole, and the college graduates those students at a rate 4% higher than the population as a whole.
