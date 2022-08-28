Dalton State College continues to have a positive economic impact in Northwest Georgia. The latest report released by the University System of Georgia (USG) indicates Dalton State’s total economic impact from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, reached $130.6 million.
“Dalton State College is one of our community’s most important assets,” said Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Mock. “Not only does it provide high-quality educational opportunities for our citizens, but it also has a significant impact on our community and region. As a key driver of the local economy, Dalton State will continue to create a positive economic impact for the region. The chamber is proud to have such a valuable institution in our area, and we look forward to seeing it continue to thrive.”
The total economic impact consists of the institution’s initial spending and re-spending within the region. Dalton State’s initial spending equaled $113.9 million for personnel, operating expenses and spending by students. The remaining $16.7 million is generated by re-spending — the multiplier effect of initial dollars spent again within the Northwest Georgia region, including Catoosa, Gilmer, Gordon, Walker and Whitfield counties.The study also assessed the total employment impact of each institution within the USG and found that on average for each job created on campus, two off-campus jobs exist due to institution-related spending during fiscal year 2021. Dalton State’s total employment impact illustrates that for every on-campus job there are three off-campus jobs that exist due to institution-related spending.
The report found institutions within the University System of Georgia collectively contributed a $19.3 billion economic impact to the state in fiscal year 2021.
The annual economic impact report was produced on behalf of USG by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
You can read the full report at https://www.usg.edu/assets/usg/docs/news_files/USG_FY_2021_Economic_Impact.pdf.
