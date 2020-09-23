Dalton State College honored as 'Great College to Work For'

Dalton State College has been recognized as one of 79 colleges that are a "Great College to Work For."
The college excels in the areas of "Professional/Career Development Programs" and "Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship." The recognition is given by MindThink, a "strategic organizational development and management consulting firm that focuses on workplace excellence," according to the organization's website. It is based on employee surveys.
"Especially during these challenging times, it is gratifying to be reminded that we work at a great college alongside dedicated professionals," said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. "It is so much easier to come to work when we know our colleagues care about our personal and professional welfare and development."
The recognition notes employees are given opportunities to develop their skills and advance their careers, while supervisors make expectations clear and solicit ideas to better the workplace.
Dalton State provides employees the opportunity to participate in leadership courses, including the Leadership Excellence Institute and the Advanced Leadership Institute. Both are available through the college and similar leadership opportunities through the University System of Georgia (USG). They are year-long programs that include private coaching and group learning sessions. The Advanced Leadership Institute program also includes job shadowing and mentoring sessions.
Additionally, employees have opportunities to attend and present at conferences and workshops that contribute to professional development, and the system offers tuition assistance for employees working to obtain college degrees.
"Our employees are what make Dalton State a great place to work," said Lori McCarty, assistant vice president of Human Resources. "As identified in one of our core values: 'Excellence in Teaching and Learning -- We empower faculty, staff and students to engage in the pursuit of excellence and innovation in instruction, the acquisition of knowledge and lifelong learning.' We find ways within the college or USG to offer and create career and professional development opportunities. Our supervisors and department chairs play an important role in the employee experience and development."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.