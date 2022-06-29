The pay rate for Dalton State College student workers will increase to $9.25 an hour beginning July 1.
Student worker positions are primarily funded through Federal Work-Study, a type of financial aid that provides funding for part-time jobs to students who have a financial need.
“To qualify for Federal Work-Study, students must first fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and select they are interested in work study,” said Carol Jones, director of financial aid at Dalton State. “The Office of Financial Aid processes applications to determine if there is a financial need and if students can be awarded Federal Work-Study. Once a student is approved, they can apply for student worker positions on campus.”
Students without a financial need may be employed under the Campus Work-Study program.
Dalton State students who wish to apply for Federal or Campus Work-Study must be enrolled at least half time and making satisfactory academic progress.
Dalton State offers student worker positions through many departments across campus. These positions offer flexible schedules and hands-on learning opportunities that allow students to develop skills desired by employers prior to graduation.
Chelsi Dill, a student worker serving as assistant director of the Peer Education Leadership Team, said the pay increase from minimum wage will have a significant impact on her finances.
“It can be quite difficult to have an off-campus job while being a full-time student, and I know so many of our students can relate,” Dill said. “Coordinating schedules and workloads is complicated with many employers. Being able to earn a livable wage working on campus with staff who understand our unique situations as students is invaluable.”
Dill, who is pursuing a bachelor’s in biology with a secondary teacher certification, said her role in Peer Education has provided professional development opportunities that better prepare her for a career after graduation.
“As a nontraditional student, I have worked in many different industries since I graduated high school. None of my previous jobs focused on professional development,” Dill said. “Since day one of working for Dalton State, I have had assistance and support from every professional staff member I have been in contact with. This experience is absolutely going to give me resources and confidence to return to the workforce after graduation more capable and able to advocate for myself.”
Students interested in applying for Federal or Campus Work-Study positions can visit Dalton State’s Career and Professional Development page for instructions on creating a Handshake account where open positions are posted.
