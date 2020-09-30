Dalton State College launches alumni association

Dalton State College wants to support former students’ professional success by providing more networking and career development opportunities through the newly created Society ’63 Alumni Association.
Society ’63, named for the year Dalton State was chartered, is open to all former students, including those who attended Dalton Junior College or those who did not complete their degrees.
“We want to help alumni stay connected to their former classmates and to the college,” said Vallarie Pratt, director of Government and Alumni Relations. “Membership in the society will serve our alumni and create avenues to grow and develop professionally. Society ’63 is an opportunity for our former students to become more involved with the college and the local community. We will also be developing a mentorship program to connect our students with alumni.”
Members will receive free or discounted admission to alumni events and extensive career and professional services, and will be provided various opportunities for campus and community engagement. There will be individual school chapters, various committees and a board of directors, as well as other ways to become involved.
Membership is available for a one-time gift of $19.63 to the college. Visit daltonstate.edu and click on “Alumni” at the top of the page to join Society ’63.
