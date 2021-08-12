Jennifer Granados never thought she’d enjoy the often frustrating search for a good parking spot on campus, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hollowed out Dalton State College last year, she's relieved to see full parking lots this first week of school.
“I’m a people person, and I get my energy from people, so seeing (campus) full of people again was what I needed to rejuvenate,” said Granados, a marketing major scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2023. Students “are more social than ever before” this year, perhaps because they appreciate the ability to move back toward normal college life.
The difference from last year to this year is “night and day,” said Yaphet Salgado, a communications major focusing on film studies. “You’d walk through the hallways last year and it was like a ghost town, but this year, you feel the energy.”
“It was nice to be back on campus” at the start of the 2020-21 academic year after campus was basically closed for the final two months of the 2019-20 year, but “this year it really feels like we’re back, and I’m glad to see so many (students) smiling,” said Salgado, who is on track to graduate in December 2022. Last year, “you’d walk into a class and walk out, but I’ve talked to so many more people this year, and everyone is very happy to be here.”
"We are excited for campus to be fully open for the first time since March of 2020, (as) the last year and a half have been challenging,” Dalton State’s president, Margaret Venable, said in a statement. "We know many students — and our employees — prefer in-person instruction and activities, and we are glad to resume classes at full capacity on campus.”
Dalton State College began its 2021-22 academic term Monday, and while operations haven’t returned fully to the way they were pre-pandemic, “we’re leaning toward normal,” said Jodi Johnson, vice president of student affairs and enrollment services.
The college encourages everyone — vaccinated against COVID-19 or not — to wear a mask indoors when social distance can’t be maintained, and recommends everyone eligible be vaccinated, but neither mask wearing nor vaccinations are mandatory.
The college is hosting clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 with the North Georgia Health District for students and staff. The public is also welcome at both offerings.
"It takes everyone working together to keep us all safe,” according to Venable. "We remain committed to the health and safety of our Roadrunners and to the academic success of our students.”
And “we’re having events again,” including many opening week to welcome students to campus, Johnson said. Students have been able to pick up free cookies from campus public safety officers, munch on doughnuts with deans of their schools and make custom license plates, among other things.
“We didn’t have that last fall” due to COVID-19, and “it’s great it’s back,” Johnson said. The college also had orientation for new students in-person this year, as opposed to virtually last year, as “it’s very difficult to do orientation online.”
The group socialization actually started before the beginning of the school year, as several incoming freshmen went to summer camp at the Ocoee Retreat Center for team building, Johnson said. That event was also lost last year to the pandemic, merely the start of a chain reaction that meant “freshmen didn’t really get a true freshmen year” experience.
This year, the impact was apparent at both the camp, and then back on campus when the year started, said Salgado, president of the campus photography club. “I’ve never seen so many friends groups built so fast.”
Reticent freshmen “went from shy and introverted to getting totally out of their comfort zone all on their own,” Granados said. Those freshmen have also been more apt to seek out help, guidance and additional friendships on campus, rather than receding into the background.
Developing “relationships is so meaningful for students,” Johnson said. “We know the more connected they are, the more likely they are to (remain in school) and graduate” rather than drop out or fail.
Dalton State had an in-person gradation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center in July, the first in-person commencement since December 2019, and “that was nice,” Johnson said. “We demonstrated we could do it safely with precautions in place.”
Dalton State utilized a hybrid model for most courses last year, splitting instruction between in-person and online, but those classes have returned to conventional face-to-face learning this year, Johnson said. The college does still offer some online classes, but no more so than before the pandemic, and about a third of students are taking at least one fully online class this semester, which is similar to the figures pre-pandemic.
“It’s a lot easier to focus in person, and I can ask questions and participate more,” Salgado said. “Hybrid (courses) didn’t really do it for me.”
“I have to be physically” in a classroom to learn best, Granados said. Otherwise, “I get distracted, and it’s actually easier for me to ask questions in a classroom than in a small-group Zoom chat.”
Dalton State doesn’t have final enrollment figures yet, but Johnson believes enrollment will be back up around roughly 5,000 after dipping slightly last year, she said, noting, “The energy is back.”
