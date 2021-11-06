Dalton State College library to host presentations on the American chestnut tree

An award-winning author and former Dalton State College professor will speak on campus about the local environment and how it was shaped by the American chestnut tree.
Donald E. Davis, a former sociology professor, will give two presentations on the American chestnut tree on Wednesday in the Darrel C. Roberts Library. At 12:15 p.m. he will speak on “Giving Character to the Landscape: An Environmental History of the American Chestnut,” and at 7 p.m. he will speak on “Placed There by a Quadruped or Bird: Henry David Thoreau and the American Chestnut.” Both are free and open to the public.
Dalton State College is involved in an initiative to reintroduce the American chestnut tree into the local ecosystem.
The American chestnut tree was once one of the most common trees in the eastern forests of the United States before the early 1900s. Due to a fungus that was imported from the Japanese chestnut, many American chestnuts were killed.
To combat this blight, scientists have been breeding the American chestnut with the Chinese chestnut that has a resilience to the blight. Some of these new American chestnuts have been planted along College Drive across from the tennis courts by faculty, staff and student volunteers.
Davis authored “There Are Mountains: An Environmental History of the Southern Appalachians,” which won the Phillip D. Reed Environmental Writing award. He is a founding member of the Georgia Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation.
