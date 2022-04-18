Dalton State College announces the completion of its major fundraising campaign. The Dalton State Foundation recently raised more than $18.9 million, exceeding the goal of $16.5 million.
“We are incredibly fortunate and deeply honored so many individuals, corporations and foundations have the vision to support our plans for the future,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “Past experience has shown us this is one of the most dynamic fundraising communities in the entire nation, and our friends really stepped up for Dalton State to continue to be a driver of growth for our region.”
The campaign sought to expand scholarships for students, provide faculty support and build places and spaces on campus to enhance discovery and learning. Scholarships include those based on financial need, academic merit and athletic participation. The formal solicitation phase of the campaign concluded in December, but college officials stress donors may give throughout the year for the campaign or other initiatives.
“The benefits Dalton State delivers to our community are immeasurable,” said Chip Howalt, chairman of the Dalton State Foundation and president and CEO of Dalton-based Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. “The college is a major contributor to our local economy. The impact of educated, qualified graduates who stay here, build their careers and raise their families is an incredible asset in a community our size. That is why our company was a proud supporter of this campaign and will continue to invest in Dalton State.”
“The history of philanthropy in Dalton is an incredible foundation upon which to grow,” said David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation. “Even from our very beginnings, community support has propelled the college forward over the past 55 years. Many people don’t know four men donated the property for the campus to be built in the 1960s. That kind of philanthropic leadership is our DNA — it’s who we are because of who we’re surrounded by. We are privileged once again to have earned this kind of visionary investment in Dalton State and what we do here.”
Gifts made in support of the campaign included more than $5.2 million in new scholarship endowment funds, two new faculty-endowed chairs and the expansion of Gignilliat Hall, home of the C. Lamar & Ann Wright School of Business.
“While the campaign was paused due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our donors’ enthusiasm for Dalton State did not fade,” Venable said. “Dalton is the most generous community, and this result is just one more piece of evidence of that. We couldn’t possibly have foreseen something like a pandemic when we started the campaign, but we are forever grateful to our donors and all of Dalton State’s friends who provide the support to allow us to be the college this community needs.”
Anyone wishing to learn more about giving to Dalton State may contact the Dalton State Foundation at (706) 272-4473 or foundation@daltonstate.edu.
