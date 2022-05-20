Dalton State College was recently ranked number 10 for Best Public Colleges in Georgia 2022 by Academic Influence, a college rankings system developed by a team of academics and data scientists.
Dalton State is the only state college in the top 10 and is ranked among universities including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia and Georgia State.
Rankings reflect a college or university’s academic influence based on open-source educational data. Academic Influence assesses academic achievements, merits and citations of scholars and professionals associated with colleges and universities to determine the rankings.
“Our faculty, along with staff, work hard to provide students with an educational experience that is impactful, applied and transformative,” Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “Dalton State faculty are engaged scholars that publish their research in articles, write books and present at conferences. It is common for our faculty to involve students in undergraduate research projects with real-life applications in their disciplines. Dalton State being recognized for its academic influence is very rewarding and reflects the quality education our students receive.”
Dalton State was also ranked in the top 10 in several other categories including Most Affordable Colleges in Georgia 2022.
“We are pleased to be recognized for our outstanding academic achievements and when coupled with our ranking for affordability, Dalton State is a clear choice for students who want a quality education at an affordable price,” Jodi Johnson, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, said. “Seventy-five percent of Dalton State students receive financial assistance, and most Dalton State students graduate with no debt.”
Dalton State College delivers a transformational education experience in a diverse, caring community to more than 4,500 students. An institution of the University System of Georgia, Dalton State provides broad access to high-quality bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and career certificate programs. Dalton State is Georgia’s first and only Hispanic-Serving Institution and attracts students from 35 countries.
