Dalton State College remains among the top schools in the South according to U.S. News and World Report

Dalton State College is ranked among the top 27 public schools in the South, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges annual report.
The college also received a No. 21 ranking in Social Mobility, which measures the success of students who receive the federal Pell Grant, and is listed on the Best Regional Colleges South ranking. This is the second consecutive year the college has been recognized in the South rankings for Top Public Schools, Social Mobility and Best Regional Colleges.
“We are once again pleased to be recognized for our contribution to our local community, as well as the state and nation,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “We remain committed to student success and providing students a diverse, caring campus community. With the transformative power of higher education, we believe college should be accessible to anyone who wants a degree. By keeping class sizes lower, our faculty can provide one-on-one assistance and support for our students. It’s great to be recognized for all we do.”
The U.S. News rankings factor in data that include how much debt students accrue to complete their degree, financial resources available to students, graduation and retention rates, class sizes and more. Peer assessment surveys are also used to measure academic reputation.
The Social Mobility ranking looks at the graduation rate of students with the greatest financial need, typically students whose adjusted gross family income is below $50,000 annually, most often under $20,000.
“Nothing should stand in the way of students’ access to higher education and their success, including socioeconomic status,” said Jodi Johnson, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “We will do everything possible to help students achieve their personal and professional goals.
"Many of our students face financial hurdles, so we help them with access to student aid. Most of our students graduate with no or little student loan debt as a result. We also have emergency funds available through our Dalton State Foundation if one of our students hits a sudden hardship. We believe a college education should be attainable for anyone who wants to work for one.”
Dalton State is also listed in the Best Undergraduate Business Programs and Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs rankings.
