Dalton State College continues to have a positive effect on the local region through its economic and labor impacts as well as producing graduates who will earn more than $1 million more in their lifetime with their college degree.
Dalton State contributed more than $132 million to the Northwest Georgia economy between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, a $1.8 million or 1.44% increase over the previous year, a new study shows.
“Dalton State College is recognized as an academic center of excellence, consistently offering high-quality educational opportunities to our community. The college is pivotal in fostering a skilled workforce, enhancing regional competitiveness and attracting new businesses to Northwest Georgia,” said Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Mock. “As a valuable asset and a vital driver of the local economy, Dalton State contributes to the stability and resilience of the region. The chamber is proud to have Dalton State as a part of our community, and we are optimistic about its continued growth and positive impact in the future.”
Conducted on behalf of the University System of Georgia (USG) by Jeffrey M. Humphrys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, the study also showed all USG colleges and universities contributed a total of $20.1 billion to Georgia’s economy, a 4.14% increase.
The study also assessed the total employment impact of each institution within USG. Dalton State’s total employment impact includes 1,155 jobs — for every on-campus job there are three off-campus jobs that exist due to institution-related spending.
A companion study by Humphreys assessed the lifetime earnings of USG bachelor’s graduates from the class of 2022 and found graduates will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without a college degree.
“USG’s 26 public colleges and universities, individually and collectively, make a significant economic impact across the state, helping to put Georgians to work while spending money in local communities and helping their regional economies support Georgia’s growth,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “At the same time, our graduates are the real winners with this million-dollar deal. We’re focused on continuing to help all our students be successful as they use their degrees to prepare themselves for their future prosperity.”
Based on work-life earnings estimates for Georgia, the analysis showed the 741 Dalton State graduates from the class of 2022 can expect combined total lifetime earnings of $1.7 billion.
The companion study findings show the breakdown of how much each level of higher education can add to a Dalton State graduate’s total earnings compared to those with a high school diploma.
• Certificate: plus $238,455.
• Associate degree: plus $377,000.
• Bachelor’s degree: plus $1,152,500.
“In sum, higher education pays off, especially for high school graduates who obtain bachelor’s degrees,” the report said.
The full USG Lifetime Earnings 2022 and USG Economic Impact 2022 reports are available at USG’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.