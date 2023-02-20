Dalton State College’s School of Health Professions will receive more than $370,000 in federal funding for simulation technology upgrades, expansion and enhancements. The project proposal was submitted by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia.
“We have increased our intake of nursing students by 53% to address the nursing shortage in Georgia,” Gina Kertulis-Tartar, dean of the School of Health Professions, stated in the proposal. “Addition of new technology and replacement of current equipment increases our abilities to serve more students, enhances the quality of their educational experiences and will give our programs the technology to better prepare the future healthcare workforce for the Northwest Georgia region and beyond.”
The funding will allow for upgrades and enhancements to current simulation technology and expansion of simulation equipment.
“The simulation lab gives all Health Professions students access to realistic scenarios and elements that take our education to a next level. The ability to do these things in a controlled, learning environment is unparalleled,” said Mackenzie Manly, a Dalton State College student pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing. “I would not feel as prepared as I am for my career without the opportunities the simulation lab has provided me. This is amazing news, and I cannot wait to see just how better our simulation lab will become.”
Specific improvements include new adult simulation manikins to replace existing manikins. Simulation manikins play a vital role in student learning within the simulation lab, providing students with a more realistic setting to apply skills learned in the classroom. The current adult simulation manikins are no longer in production or supported by the manufacturer. When these manikins develop technical issues, they cannot be repaired, limiting the scope of student use.
“Every Georgia family deserves great healthcare, but we face a shortage of healthcare professionals. That’s why I am delivering these upgrades for Dalton State College to strengthen the nurse and health professional training pipeline in Georgia,” Ossoff said. “I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass this through Congress and thank Dalton State College for submitting this request to my office.”
As a publicly-funded institution, Dalton State College regularly welcomes elected officials to campus to learn about all the opportunities available to its students. The Health Simulation Lab is one of several key stops during tours, providing guests with an excellent view of the hands-on learning taking place.
“Dalton State offers great opportunities in education to thousands of students in Northwest Georgia. I had the pleasure of touring the college’s Health Simulation Lab while I was visiting campus and it’s phenomenal,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome. “I’m proud to have played a part in this well-deserved grant, and I can’t wait to see how the upgrades will enhance their hands-on approach to nursing education.”
The federal funding will also be used to purchase an additional birthing manikin and a new hospital bed to replace one that is no longer working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.