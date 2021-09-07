Dalton State College scholarship benefits Dalton police officers, firefighters

Police officers and firefighters who work for the city of Dalton, as well as their dependents, are now eligible for a scholarship to attend Dalton State College thanks to funds from the Roman Open Charities’ annual golf tournament.
The Dalton State Foundation was one of the beneficiaries of the Roman Open this year. The Roman Open raises funds, which are then distributed to area charities and nonprofit organizations.
“We are proud to be one of the many recipient organizations in our community for the Roman Open Charities’ annual golf tournament held this past May,” said David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation. “Our friends at the Roman Open have designated this gift to the City of Dalton Public Safety Scholarship Endowment Fund that supports Dalton police officers and firefighters and their dependents with scholarships to attend Dalton State.
“This is an outstanding example of money being raised right here that stays right here and helps local college students pursue their degrees,” Elrod said. “Dalton State is honored to be the home of the City of Dalton Public Safety Scholarship, and we are grateful that the Roman Open chose the scholarship as one of its philanthropic goals with its recent golf tournament.”
Donors wishing to support the City of Dalton Public Safety Scholarship at Dalton State may do so online at giving.daltonstate.edu or by contacting the foundation at (706) 272-4473.
