Dalton State College students gain grad school knowledge during fair

After Dalton State College's graduate and professional school fair was held virtually last year due to COVID-19, attendees were grateful for the face-to-face interactions Wednesday as the fair returned to in-person on campus.
"I can learn virtually, but I'm a very face-to-face person, and having (this event) face to face made a big difference," said psychology major Esther James. "I was able to talk on a personal level" with representatives from universities located throughout the Southeast, and "it was a lot more personal" than a virtual conference.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga had already "caught my eye" due to its environmental science master's program, but "it's a lot better to hear it from someone in person than look at it online," said senior Michael McClurken. "I was hoping they'd have a booth" at the fair, and they did.
Having the fair on campus was "awesome — I came right from class — and (I got) a lot of (information) I would not have known if I didn't come today," McClurken said. Already armed with a general biology degree, he's now completing a second degree in environmental sustainable studies, and he wants to continue his environmental biology studies in graduate school.
Senior Terry Brown, a finance and applied economics major, wants to do more economic research, so he's going to pursue a master's and — perhaps — a doctorate, said the president of the Wright School of Business club. Enrolling in a master of business administration (MBA) program "is a quick way to make me a more competitive candidate for a career," and he believes Dalton State has prepared him superbly for graduate school.
"If I can get through it here, I can make it through graduate school," he said. "The curriculum here is really rigorous."
Dalton State's Career and Professional Development department holds this fair annually, and it's open both to current Roadrunners and alumni, said Mallory Safely, assistant director for Career and Professional Development.
Visitors to the fair were able to speak with representatives from schools like Clayton State University, Mercer University, Tennessee Tech University, Tennessee Wesleyan University, Troy University, the University of Georgia, the University of North Alabama, the University of North Georgia, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of West Georgia about their programs and admission requirements.
Though only a junior, James is already making plans for graduate school.
She wants to become a play therapist for students on the autism spectrum and/or with other special needs — "I have a really big passion for children" — so "I wanted to gain more information and knowledge" at the fair, she said. "There are lots of play therapy programs out West, and I have no problem moving if I have to, but I'd like to stay closer if I can."
While three schools piqued her interest, she's most interested in the licensed professional counselor graduate program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, she said. She learned from a UTC representative about a virtual tour Oct. 27, and "I'm going to do that."
Since Dalton State doesn't offer graduate studies, "it's part of my responsibility to help students apply to grad school" if they desire, Safely said. "Many of the grad schools" at the fair "waived their application fees for students who applied today, which is a great benefit for our students."
While the fair is a notable event for Career and Professional Development, the department aids students and alumni throughout the year with everything from compiling résumés to writing essays and personal statements required for applications to professional development, Safely said.
"Whatever they're planning to do after Dalton State, we're here to help them achieve those goals."
The fair followed the college announcing an agreement for a direct path to graduate school at the University of North Alabama for Wright School of Business graduates.
Graduates can receive a scholarship when they are accepted into either the MBA or master of accounting programs at the University of North Alabama, according to Dalton State. Dalton State and the University of North Alabama are among the 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation.
"I love it, and it's great" that Dalton State has partnerships like this with institutions like the University of North Alabama, Brown said. Schools with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation offer "a very valuable education."
