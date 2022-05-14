After being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps at Dalton State College are now open for registration.
The five camps scheduled this year include The World of Science, Creek Critters, Steam Stomp, Engineering Explorers and Nature Exploration. These camps serve as a way for children in the community to explore an interest in STEM-related careers. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
All camps are taught either by STEM faculty or by high-achieving STEM students.
• The World of Science Camp, for entering second- through fifth-graders, will be Monday through Friday, June 13-17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The camp includes activities in biology, chemistry, math and technology. Each camper receives a daily snack. The cost is $150.
• Creek Critters, for 5-6-year-olds, will be Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. This camp introduces children to the wonders of a stream ecosystem. It is taught by John Lugthart, professor of biology. The cost is $45.
• Stream Stomp, for ages 7-10, will be Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The camp allows children to look for animals in the camp’s stream, learn about water pollution and talk about ways to protect streams. The camp is taught by Lugthart. The cost is $60.
• Engineering Explorers, for students entering second through fifth grades, will be Monday to Friday, June 27-July 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a new camp that will focus on activities in robotics, structural engineering and chemical engineering. The camp will be led by Samantha Blair, a professor of physics and astronomy. Campers will receive a snack. The cost is $150.
• Nature Exploration at Park Creek, for middle school students, will be Wednesday and Thursday, July 20-21, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This camp is taught by Lugthart and Chris Manis at Lakeshore Park. Activities include capturing turtles and re-releasing them, bird watching, sampling invertebrates and more. Campers must have their own transportation to and from the park. The cost is $60.
To register, visit https://www.daltonstate.edu/resources_for/summer-camp.cms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.