Dalton State College, along with all University System of Georgia institutions, are suspending classes for two weeks beginning Monday due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The college will close to students Monday and is scheduled to reopen to students on Sunday, March 29.
The release from the University System of Georgia:
"Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today announced state agencies, school systems and local communities have been given the flexibility to implement closures.
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.
Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, institutions have been asked to develop plans to safely accommodate those students on campus.
As circumstances change, the USG is providing regular updates to its institutions and the public at www.usg.edu/coronavirus."
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.