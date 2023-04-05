DSC photo

Dalton State College Theatre will present “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash. From left are Levi Witt, Ethan Clark and Adrian Thompson.

While Northwest Georgia has had its fair share of rain this spring, the Curry family residing in a fictional town in the west is experiencing a drought. The only hope to protect the Curry family’s crops and cattle is a self-proclaimed "rainmaker" who promises to break the drought if the family pays him $100.

Find out if the rainmaker’s unlikely claims are true when Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash. The production will be performed on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium on April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 nightly and on April 16 at 2 p.m.

The production features performances by Dalton State students Ethan Clark, Kieran Jackson, Anthoni McDaniel, Davis Mills, Adrian Thompson, Zach Williams and Levi Witt. The crew includes Madison Hammons, stage manager; Lexi Ledbetter, assistant stage manager; Laurie Raper, costume designer; and Craig Raper, set designer.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.

