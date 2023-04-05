While Northwest Georgia has had its fair share of rain this spring, the Curry family residing in a fictional town in the west is experiencing a drought. The only hope to protect the Curry family’s crops and cattle is a self-proclaimed "rainmaker" who promises to break the drought if the family pays him $100.
Find out if the rainmaker’s unlikely claims are true when Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash. The production will be performed on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium on April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 nightly and on April 16 at 2 p.m.
The production features performances by Dalton State students Ethan Clark, Kieran Jackson, Anthoni McDaniel, Davis Mills, Adrian Thompson, Zach Williams and Levi Witt. The crew includes Madison Hammons, stage manager; Lexi Ledbetter, assistant stage manager; Laurie Raper, costume designer; and Craig Raper, set designer.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
