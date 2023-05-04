The Dalton State College Presidential Search Committee invites the public to participate in the presidential search process and will be hosting listening sessions for students, faculty, staff and community members.
The goal is to hear what qualities and qualifications you seek in the next president. This is your opportunity to share your thoughts on the presidential priorities and your aspirations for the college. Your input will inform the search profile and assist the committee as they begin evaluating candidates.
All sessions are open for anyone to attend.
Session 1
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, 11 to 11:50 a.m.
Location: Gignilliat Memorial Hall - Rooms 101A and 101B
Session 2
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, noon to 12:50 p.m.
Location: Gignilliat Memorial Hall - Rooms 101A and 101B
Session 3
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, 1 to 1:50 p.m.
Location: Gignilliat Memorial Hall - Rooms 101A and 101B
The search committee looks forward to seeing you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.