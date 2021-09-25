Dalton State College will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Monday on campus.
The vaccines are free and available to the public, as well as the campus community. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus at the quad.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and helps protect you and others from catching this virus, becoming seriously ill or dying,” said Dr. Cheryl Owens, director of Student Health Services and a professor of nursing. “Even though the vaccine is not 100% effective, over 90% of the people in intensive care units (ICUs) in the U.S. with COVID are unvaccinated. COVID-19 cases in our community remain high.”
A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed those who remain unvaccinated are 4.5 times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19.
“Being vaccinated reduces the risk of COVID-19 spreading and replicating, which is what allows viruses to mutate,” Owens said. “Because this virus has shown us how easily it can mutate, vaccines are critical to achieving herd immunity. We hope everyone will do their part and be vaccinated.”
With COVID-19 still a threat, it is even more important to be vaccinated against the flu to help reduce illness in the community.
Students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 20 and Nov. 12 are eligible for $300 in gift cards, while employees are eligible for $200 in gift cards. Students and employees who are already fully vaccinated can be entered into weekly drawings for up to $500 in gift cards. Check your Dalton State email or visit daltonstate.edu and click on “COVID-19 Update” for more information.
