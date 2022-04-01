The Dalton State College Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents Dan Goggin’s hilarious musical “Nunsense” April 5-9 in the Goodroe Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
“Nunsense” takes place when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover their cook, Sister Julia (Child of God), has accidentally poisoned 52 of their sisters, and they find themselves in dire need of funds for burials.
Sisters Mary Hubert, mistress of novices; Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Mary Leo, a novice wannabe ballerina; Mary Amnesia, a delightfully wacky nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head, and Rev. Mother Sister Regina, a former circus performer, decide the best way to raise funds is to put on a variety show.
Featuring tap and ballet, an audience quiz and comic surprises, “this show has become an international phenomenon,” said Kim Correll assistant professor of Communication and Theatre. “With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.”
The cast of Dalton State’s production of “Nunsense” are Kristen West as Rev. Mother Sister Regina, Mackenzie Manning as Sister Mary Amnesia, Madison Hammons as Sister Robert Anne, Tabitha Cheyenne as Sister Mary Hubert and Correll as Sister Mary Leo. Additional production members include Levi Witt as assistant director and stage manager, Kaylee Sikvers as assistant stage manager, Laurie Raper as costume designer and Nick Loboda as sound engineer. The show is directed by Correll.
Tickets are $10 for the public and free to current Dalton State students, faculty and staff who present a Roadrunner ID. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or by emailing Correll at kcorrell@daltonstate.edu.
