Dalton State College to present 'The Odd Couple'

Theater students at Dalton State College are ready to bring the next play to life, a comedy to provide an escape.
Dalton State’s Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” Nov. 17-20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium on campus. General admission is $8, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or by emailing kcorrell@daltonstate.edu. Tickets are free for those with a current Roadrunner ID.
“Theater is a reflection of who we are, which makes it relatable,” said Kim Correll, director and assistant professor of communication and theater. “We decided to only do comedies this year because of all the sadness and trauma the last two years have brought to so many. Theater should be a place to come and escape and get caught up in the world of that play, or musical, if only for a couple of hours.”
“The Odd Couple” is set in New York City in 1965 and centers around the uptight Felix Ungar and the easygoing Oscar Madison. Felix is separated from his wife and is forced to move in with Oscar who is divorced. With the combination of personalities, the conflicts are waiting to happen.
“The students are having a wonderful time with this production,” Correll said. “I have some Dalton State theater regulars in the show, and also a few new faces. The students devote a great deal of their time to the show with rehearsals, learning lines, helping with the set and more.”
The cast of this production includes Levi Witt, playing Felix; Jake Baker, playing Oscar; Clayton Waters, playing Murray; Zach Williams, playing Speed; Jacob Byerts, playing Roy; Chris Ibarra, playing Vinnie; Kaylee Silvers, playing Cecily; and Katie Mae Sponberger, playing Gwen.
Others involved include Aaron Taylor, stage manager/set designer; Laurie Raper, costume designer; and Katie Lanning, props master.
