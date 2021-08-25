Dalton State College welcomes new faculty

Dalton State College welcomed three new faculty members when fall semester began this month. They include:
School of Arts and Sciences
Yaping Li, lecturer of physics. She holds a doctorate degree in condensed matter physics from Memorial University of Newfoundland, as well as a master’s degree in condensed matter physics and a bachelor’s in physics. Prior to joining the faculty at Dalton State, Li was an assistant professor at Georgia State University.
Wright School of Business
Christian Koch, lecturer of finance. He earned his doctorate in business administration degree from the University of South Florida, his master’s degree from Jacksonville University and his bachelor’s degree from Stetson University. He was previously a part-time professor at Christopher Newport University and serves as president and chief executive officer at KAMSouth LLC in Atlanta.
School of Health Professions
Steven Cooper, assistant professor of social work. He earned a master in social work from the University of Alabama, a bachelor in social work from Dalton State and is a licensed master’s social worker in Georgia. Before joining the faculty at Dalton State, Cooper worked at Georgia HOPE providing individual counseling, behavioral health assessment and community resource case management. He also worked at White’s Pediatrics providing similar services.
Also, Vallarie Pratt, director of Government and Alumni Relations, returned to Dalton State for the fall semester following a brief absence during the summer.
