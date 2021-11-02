Dalton State College’s Concerts on Campus series continues with the band Gypsy At Heart, which plays music from several genres.
Gypsy At Heart will perform Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.
Joe Leone, Jeremy Raj and Louis Romanos are the musicians that make up Gypsy At Heart.
“We have created our own unique style of rhythmic-acoustic sounds that are based around a fresh musical vision,” band members said. “The music draws upon many genres from traditional Indian Ragas and Middle Eastern scales to hints of jazz, Latin, European classical and American folk.
"Original compositions take audiences on a musical journey, blending improvisations that are spatial, and beautiful, flowing into movements that are breathtaking in intricacy and speed. We have been mesmerizing audiences with unique soundscapes, arrangements and captivating melodies.”
