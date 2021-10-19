Dalton State College's Mountain Campus in Ellijay to host open house

Dalton State College’s Mountain Campus in Ellijay is hosting an open house next week so members of the community can learn all the campus has to offer.
The open house is Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. People are invited to drop in to tour the campus, visit the classrooms and labs, meet with the staff and have light refreshments.
“We want to invite the community to see what we offer here,” said Katherine Hyatt, director of the Mountain Campus and a lecturer in management. “Anyone who is curious about Dalton State should visit, especially high school students who may want to attend Dalton State as a dual enrollment student or after graduating high school.”
“We hope community leaders and business owners will also join us,” she said. “We are an integral part of the community and the local economy. We haven’t been able to host people on campus because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, so we want to open our doors to reconnect with our local community.”
The Mountain Campus now offers associate degrees in business with pathways in ecotourism and entrepreneurship. Those programs can be completed at the Mountain Campus and are taught by experts in the field.
The associate degrees will give students a good foundation of core classes as well as a basic understanding of the business world and will cover topics including the environment of business, Microsoft Office programs, accounting, economics, environmental sustainability and more.
Students can also take their core courses and transition to the main campus for additional program offerings.
“We have smaller class sizes that mean we can give our students one-on-one attention to help them succeed,” Hyatt said. “We can help with enrollment, financial aid and other services without having to go to the main campus.
"Students can live at home and work while going to school. It’s also the perfect transition for students interested in dual enrollment. High school dual enrollment deadlines are approaching so it’s a good time to visit our campus and learn more about taking dual enrollment courses here. Plus, we’re right in beautiful downtown Ellijay, a convenient location.”
