Dalton State College's Wright School of Business offers path to CPA certification

Those interested in becoming a certified public accountant (CPA) now have an easier path into the field through the Wright School of Business' CPA training course offerings.
The school offers a range of courses open to the public, as well as Dalton State students, that will help individuals become a CPA.
“Our classes are taught by accredited and qualified Wright School of Business faculty members who are student-focused and deeply committed to each student’s success,” said Patrick Ryle, assistant professor of accounting. “There is a strong demand for CPAs from employers. While master of business administration and master of accountancy degrees are very valuable and sought-after qualifications, a CPA certification is an actual license, affording commensurate rights and responsibilities. A CPA licensure gives a person membership in an exclusive group for life.”
“Obtaining a CPA licensure is not only the most distinguishing indication of competence one can achieve in his or her accounting career but through the Wright School of Business course offerings it is also more affordable and easier than obtaining a postgraduate degree in the field,” said Marilyn Helms, dean of the Wright School of Business.
Becoming a licensed CPA in the state of Georgia requires the completion of at least 150 credit hours, including 30 credit hours in classes above the introductory level, and successful completion of the CPA exam. The courses offered through the Wright School of Business allow students to obtain the extra credit hours they need while also taking classes specifically designed to prepare them for the CPA exam.
The CPA exam is divided into four sections: Business Environment and Concepts, Regulation, Financial Accounting and Reporting and Auditing. The Wright School of Business offers three or more courses per section, allowing students to thoroughly prepare for each before taking the CPA exam.
Students who graduate from Dalton State with a bachelor’s degree in accounting typically obtain 121 credit hours toward the 150-credit hour minimum needed to become CPAs. The CPA training courses offer a convenient path for accounting graduates to develop their skill sets further and increase their value to employers by becoming a licensed CPA. The courses also provide an opportunity for non-accounting graduates who would like to transition into the field to do so by seeking CPA certification.
The next round of CPA training courses is slated to begin in summer 2021. Registration for summer courses is currently open. Those interested do not need to be formally enrolled at Dalton State to take the CPA courses.
Anyone interested in enrolling should do so through the Admissions tab at www.daltonstate.edu. Students will need to make a Nest Portal account and submit the required documentation before enrolling.
For more information on becoming an accountant and a full list of course offerings, visit www.daltonstate.edu/business and click on "Beyond Your Bachelor's Degree"
Dalton State was recently recognized by Business Insider as one of the top schools in the nation for return on investment. The Wright School of Business also holds an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation, an accolade granted to less than 5% of business schools worldwide.
