The Dalton State Foundation recently received a gift from the Dalton Civitan Club to support academic and athletic programs on the Dalton State College campus.
“We are honored by our half-century of affiliation with the Dalton Civitan Club,” said foundation Director David Elrod. “Now in its sixth decade of support for the college and our students, the Dalton Civitan Club has once again demonstrated its philanthropic leadership and vision.”
The club’s gift will support initiatives in the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Education and the men’s Roadrunner basketball program.
“In the School of Arts & Sciences, for example, the gift will support student travel to present research projects at state and regional academic conferences,” said Randall Griffus, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “The gift also will support student research forums and career panels that connect students with educational and professional opportunities before and after they graduate.”
“When donors like Civitan invest in Dalton State, they’re supporting our students, and they are also making a longer-term investment in the future of our community that will be realized when these students graduate and become productive members of their professions. We are proud of Civitan’s enduring interest and generosity for the good things happening here,” Elrod said.
Anyone interested in ways to support Dalton State may contact the Dalton State Foundation at (706) 272-4473.
