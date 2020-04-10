Dalton State Foundation creates emergency fund for students

The Dalton State Foundation is collecting contributions to the newly created Roadrunner Student Emergency Fund in response to hardships students are currently facing due to the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Nearly half of our students require need-based financial aid in order to attend one of the most affordable colleges in the nation,” said David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation. “That indicator alone speaks volumes about the kind of economic volatility our students are susceptible to when a major disruption like the COVID-19 pandemic occurs. This underscores the imperative for the Roadrunner Student Emergency Fund and its ability to assist our students in economic distress.”
Since the pandemic, Jami Hall, dean of students, said there has been a rise in the number of students facing unmet needs. She has seen more CARE Team referrals, as well as more hardship withdrawals due to the pandemic. The CARE Team is made up of faculty and staff who work to ensure the well-being and safety of students.
“When students aren’t getting their basic needs met, how can we expect them to focus on their academics? Unfortunately, we can’t,” Hall said. “I’m excited to be collaborating with the foundation with the hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens our students may be experiencing.”
The goal is to maintain the emergency fund so that it is available to students even after the pandemic has ended.
“These are trying times for us all, but if we can help our most vulnerable students just a little bit, I believe that can have big repercussions down the road when these students graduate and become professionals and citizens in our communities,” Elrod said.
To give to this fund, visit the Roadrunner Student Emergency Fund website at www.daltonstate.edu/campus_life/student_emergency_fund.cms.
