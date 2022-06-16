A recent agreement between Dalton State College and Georgia College and State University (GCSU) provides Dalton State graduates with more affordable and efficient routes to GCSU graduate programs in business.
“This is an exciting partnership and wonderful opportunity for our students to transition to graduate studies in business,” said Marilyn Helms, dean of the C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business at Dalton State. “Alumni as well as current students have expressed immediate interest in these options for graduate specialization.”
Blake Callahan, who graduated last May with a bachelor of business administration (BBA) in marketing, said the partnership reinforces the quality of the programs Dalton State offers.
“It adds value to my experience at Dalton State,” said Callahan.
Graduate programs covered by the agreement include the Georgia WebMBA, master of accountancy (MAcc), master of logistics and supply chain management (MLSCM), master of information systems (MMIS) and MMIS online graduate certificates. Admission requirements are specified for each program. Students who complete the requirements are accepted upon application.
A bachelor’s in business administration from Dalton State and a 3.0 or higher cumulative grade point average (GPA) are requirements for all programs. Students applying to the Georgia WebMBA program must also have two years of documented work experience.
“My plans are to complete a master’s degree after I graduate with my BBA degree,” said P. Cole McCrary, a Dalton State senior marketing major. “This partnership is a great way for me to easily continue my education, and I’m excited about all the options for graduate study at Georgia College and State University.”
The agreement also provides financial relief to students through waivers for the application fee and required program admission exams. The waivers save students up to $315.
Standard graduate application requirements to GCSU include a $35 online application fee or $40 paper application fee and acceptable scores on either the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) costing $275 or the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) costing $205.
“Applying to graduate school can be intimidating. It can be expensive, and application processes can be hectic. Then you have to wait to see if you’ll even be accepted,” Callahan said. “Knowing I can apply to these programs and will be accepted is a relief.”
Dalton State BBA students at junior status with a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher may also apply for early access to the Macc, MLSCM, MMIS and MMIS graduate certificate programs at GCSU.
For more information on business programs at Dalton State and GCSU, visit their websites at https://www.daltonstate.edu/ and https://www.gcsu.edu/.
