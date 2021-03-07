Dalton State honors collaboration with Shaw by creating endowed chair in STEM

Dalton State College’s School of Arts and Sciences will now have an endowed Shaw Industries Chair in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) thanks to ongoing support from Shaw.
“Shaw Industries has a longstanding record of philanthropic support for Dalton State,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “This designation of an endowed chair position recognizes Shaw’s role in ensuring our ability to offer the very best preparation for STEM students. Many of our graduates have filled and will continue to fill the employment needs of their company and our community. We are grateful for the vision of Shaw Industries’ leadership and are proud to name this endowed faculty position in their honor.”
Shaw’s support goes beyond financial. Company employees serve on the STEM advisory committee, helping to ensure students are learning current industry practices. And Shaw was instrumental in helping develop the college’s new engineering technology program to address workforce needs.
“We are so very appreciative of Shaw’s continued support of the STEM programs at Dalton State,” said Randall Griffus, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “This endowed chair will be a huge asset to the school and increase awareness of the importance of STEM programs for our community and for our business partners. This support from a global industry leader like Shaw underscores the need for our program.”
The college’s relationship with Shaw spans decades, and both parties are committed to future partnership opportunities, as evidenced by this newest endeavor.
“Once again Shaw Industries has demonstrated its corporate commitment to the success of our community, this time with a signature investment in Dalton State,” said David Elrod, director of the Dalton State Foundation. “The new Shaw Industries Chair in STEM will raise the visibility of our quality STEM programs even higher, and this will enhance both the company and the college. Our students will have the benefit of studying with an eminent scholar in the STEM fields, and the community will benefit from having this expertise available right here. Shaw’s philanthropic support made this recognition easy to extend. We are deeply honored to tangibly connect the names of Shaw Industries and Dalton State College in this way.”
Shaw’s latest investment in the college and the greater community in Dalton is part of the company’s strategic efforts to give back, a philosophy born out of the company’s core values. This extends not only to its customers and employees, but also the communities in which it operates.
“Shaw’s support of STEM education is part of our commitment to creating a better future,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “Our own success relies on having a robust talent pipeline of individuals with the skills needed to fill the jobs of tomorrow, as we seek to serve the communities in which we operate. Dalton State College has long been a premier provider of continuing STEM education in northwest Georgia, and we couldn’t be more honored to serve the community’s future leaders alongside such a great institution.”
For more information about STEM education at Dalton State, visit www.daltonstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.