Dalton State loans, donates needed medical supplies to hospitals

Dalton State College's School of Health Professions and the Ken White Student Health Center donated several medical supplies and loaned five ventilators to local health care facilities recently in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Four ventilators currently are on loan to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one is on loan to Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Several items such as isolation gowns, face shields, hand sanitizers and surgical masks were also donated to Hamilton.
"We're very appreciative of Dalton State for loaning us ventilators during this difficult time," said Jeff Hughes, cardiovascular service line administrator for Hamilton Medical Center. "It could be a lifesaver for patients who need them."
Social distancing and shelter-in-place orders are being used to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and take some of the burden off health care facilities due to a limited number of ventilators and other medical supplies.
The supplies were donated at the end of March, at the onset of the coronavirus spreading into Georgia.
Since that time, the University System of Georgia has asked all institutions in the system, which includes Dalton State, to donate medical supplies to Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
"As soon as we knew we were moving to remote learning, we immediately contacted the Hamilton Health Care System to see if there were any supplies they needed that we might have," said Dr. Gina Kertulis-Tartar, dean of the School of Health Professions. "Within 48 hours we had gathered the items and Hamilton had picked them up."
Hamilton Medical Center is one of the facilities where Dalton State health professions students are placed for clinicals.
It is also a partner to Dalton State and the Ken White Student Health Center on campus.
"Hamilton Medical Center has provided resources and services to our students we are unable to offer on campus," said Dr. Cheryl Owens, director of Student Health Services. "Our colleagues there give of their expertise, time and resources so it was our turn to provide for them during this critical time in the fight against COVID-19."
"Hamilton Medical Center is so thankful for the donation of 3M respirators, surgical masks, face shields and hand sanitizer from Dalton State," said Laurie Marsh, director of materials management at Hamilton Medical Center. "These are items that are in such scarce supply right now, and to have organizations like Dalton State partner with us to help take care of our frontline staff means so much."
