Dalton State play aims to offer laughs and lightness

Following what was a stressful election week for many Americans, those in need of a light night of entertainment can enjoy exactly that with Dalton State College's play "The Foark River Tanning Salon and Bait Shop," which takes a humorous touch to the reality television industry and the "characters" who star in it.
"I wanted to do something fun and lighthearted," said Kim Correll, the play's director and an assistant professor of communications and theatre at the college. "There's no deeper message, and people can just come out and have a good time.''
"We should focus on the news, be vigilant, and take action, not tune out, but laughter is also important," said freshman Levi Witt, who plays the bait shop's manager, Tom. "We are all in need of serious laughter right now, and it means the world to me we can (deliver) that."
The play opens tonight and runs through Saturday. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium.
Barbara Tucker, an author, professor and chair of the Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Languages at Dalton State, wrote the play, a comedic parody of reality TV that follows those involved with a southern bait shop, hair salon and tanning salon as the owners attempt to make the business into a hit reality show. Tucker's 2015 play, “Long Lost Relatives,” was also performed by Dalton State theatre students.
"It's not often you get to perform an original work and have the playwright on your campus," said Witt, who is majoring in history. "There are lots of opportunities here like that, and that extends beyond theater to the college as a whole; you can make your own opportunities here."
Students can make reservations for "The Foark River Tanning Salon and Bait Shop" by emailing Correll at kcorrell@daltonstate.edu, while others can purchase $8 tickets through eventbrite.com.
Because the action is set in East Tennessee, senior Adrian Thompson has been paying close attention to the way her mother and grandmother speak, incorporating some of those rhythms into her character, Juanette Jones.
"We can pull from our authentic experiences growing up here in this region," Thompson said. The play is "a good representation of characterization and character choices."
"I cultivated a whole backstory for" Jones, who is the salon manager (and only stylist) at the business, Thompson said. Jones is a native of Alabama and the daughter of blue-collar parents who died when she was young, and she's "very intellectual" but a higher-education manqué who ultimately fell into a lousy marriage, from which she only recently extricated herself.
She moved to Tennessee to rebuild her damaged psyche with the support of relatives, and "she even gets a second chance at love" during the play, Thompson said. "She's cultured, cultivated and curious."
Witt's character is to "The Foark River Tanning Salon and Bait Shop" as Kermit the Frog is to "The Muppets," in Witt's judgment. "He's the straight man, but he has a lot of great sarcastic one-liners."
"He wants (the reality show) to stop, and he isn't happy about it at all," so he "counterbalances the reality buffoons," Witt added. Tom has made the bait show into "his second home, (and) he's the moral center of the show."
Thompson, who is majoring in history and minoring in English, has "fallen in love" with her character, a survivor who "doesn't get bogged down and won't stop," despite being "a bit of a naive soul," she said. "I feel kindred to her" spirit.
