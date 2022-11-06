The countdown to Christmas has begun, and Dalton State College is kicking off the holiday season with a family-friendly Christmas comedy.
The Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents “Dashing Through the Snow” Nov. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium on campus.
“You don’t want to miss out on seeing this fun and festive show,” said Kim Correll, assistant professor of communication and theatre.
The story is set in the small-town Tinsel, Texas, four days before Christmas. When guests begin arriving for a parade, Trina, the innkeeper of a local bed and breakfast, realizes she has more than she can handle with the group of “nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers,” according to the Dramatists Play Service.
Tickets are $10 for the public and free to current Dalton State students, faculty and staff who present a Roadrunner ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing kcorrell@daltonstate.edu.
