Dalton State summer camps canceled

As part of ongoing safety precautions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), all camps scheduled for children this summer at Dalton State College have been canceled.
Registration typically opens in March each year and due to the uncertainties associated with the coronavirus, organizers made the decision to cancel before registration opens. Dalton State will continue to put the health of the community first during this time.
The four camps scheduled for students in elementary and middle schools this year included Engineering Explorers, World of Science, Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and Girls in STEM Jr. These annual camps are taught by Dalton State students and staff members and serve as a way for children in the community to explore an interest in STEM-related careers.
